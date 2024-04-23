Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 57,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

