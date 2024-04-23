General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $56.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

NYSE:GM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,975,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

