Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $830.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $834.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $552.36 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

