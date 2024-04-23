Hermez Network Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00006206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and $13,849.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11258298 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $17,744.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

