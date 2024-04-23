NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans None Dividend of $0.21

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.2%.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

