Ultra Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and $1.49 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17933383 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,241,219.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

