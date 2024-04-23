dForce USD (USX) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and approximately $129,309.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00127775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012125 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,052,992 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9873707 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $175,058.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

