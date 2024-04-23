Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Cadence Bank Price Performance
Shares of CADE opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CADE
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Bank
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.