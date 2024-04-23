Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.65-26.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50-70.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.52 billion.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %
LMT opened at $461.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $483.53.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
