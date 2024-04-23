Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.53 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,973 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 225,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 241,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

