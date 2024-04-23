Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,012.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

