Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $113,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Constellium by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

