Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,063,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

