Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,700.40 ($21.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.49 million, a P/E ratio of 875.58 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,102 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,993.39. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,599.60 ($32.11).
Braime Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braime Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.