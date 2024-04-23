North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 215,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.