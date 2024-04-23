Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

