Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $8.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
