K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives C$9.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

