H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 451,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 383,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

