Benchmark Lowers Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Price Target to $1.35

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

