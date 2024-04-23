Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KEL stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.56 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$164,430.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,226 shares of company stock worth $696,932 in the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.