Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $856,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.23. 4,691,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $452.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

