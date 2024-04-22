Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 6.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. 1,032,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,444,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $529.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.