Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 5,873 shares.The stock last traded at $39.42 and had previously closed at $38.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

