Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 5.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,422,000. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $51.60. 282,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

