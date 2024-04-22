RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4,156.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,406 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,762,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,927,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

