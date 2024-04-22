Jefferies Financial Group Increases Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $17.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PAAS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 98.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

