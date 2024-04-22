iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $52.82. 1,966,962 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

