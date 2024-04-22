Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

