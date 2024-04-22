V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after buying an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 1,269,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

