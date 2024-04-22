MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 268,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,394,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 368,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.