OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 51,911 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,615,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. 50,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,882. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

