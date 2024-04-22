Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) & Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Financial Comparison

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coloplast A/S and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Coloplast A/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $3.58 billion N/A $685.88 million $0.33 39.30 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 309.93 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 19.48% 43.30% 11.89% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Coloplast A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

