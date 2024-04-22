Raymond James Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TMQ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$87.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.93.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$26,195.54. Insiders have sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $33,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile



Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

