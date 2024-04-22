Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Matador Resources Price Performance
Matador Resources stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 447,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
