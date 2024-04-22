DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.17) target price on the stock.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,054.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 356.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.50. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.17).

Get DS Smith alerts:

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.