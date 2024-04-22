DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.17) target price on the stock.
DS Smith Price Performance
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,054.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 356.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.50. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.17).
About DS Smith
