888 (LON:888) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

888 Stock Performance

888 Company Profile

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 82.17 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The firm has a market cap of £369.03 million, a PE ratio of -643.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.18. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

