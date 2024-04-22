ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £425.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.79. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,068.84). 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

