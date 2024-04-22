JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £213 ($265.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($213.54) to £175.89 ($218.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($211.63) to £186 ($231.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($239.60).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £148.40 ($184.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £163.73 and its 200-day moving average is £146.53. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £120.20 ($149.63) and a one year high of £179.80 ($223.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($196.50), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,261,733.85). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

