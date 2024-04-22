National Bankshares Lowers Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.60

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CVE MAI opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.
About Minera Alamos
