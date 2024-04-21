Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 280.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $54.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,305.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,120.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

