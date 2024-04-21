Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,994 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. 3,591,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

