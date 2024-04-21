Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,738. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.