3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

