StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LITB opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

