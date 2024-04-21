StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of LITB opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
