Head-To-Head Review: Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) versus Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Corporate Travel Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Travel Management and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & 1.79% 7.75% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A $0.19 57.58 Carnival Co. & $21.59 billion 0.73 -$75.00 million $0.26 54.31

This table compares Corporate Travel Management and Carnival Co. &’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corporate Travel Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carnival Co. &. Carnival Co. & is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Travel Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Travel Management and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Travel Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carnival Co. & 1 2 17 0 2.80

Carnival Co. & has a consensus price target of $21.47, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Given Carnival Co. &’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than Corporate Travel Management.

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Corporate Travel Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services. Corporate Travel Management Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand. Additionally, it sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

