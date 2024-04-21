POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

POSCO Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PKX stock opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. POSCO has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

