GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

NYSE GEV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.