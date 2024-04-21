JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 344 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 286 ($3.56) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
