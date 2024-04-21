Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Stock Performance

CEY opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.89. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.80 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

